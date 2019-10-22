Punjab cabinet approves various legal amendments

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over the 19th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office in which approval was granted for amending the Punjab E-Stamp Rules, 2016

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over the 19th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office in which approval was granted for amending the Punjab E-Stamp Rules, 2016

The amendments would facilitate people in their online payments. The meeting decided to link the amendments to the Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules, 2017 with the permission of the law department and Law Minister Raja Basharat would submit a report in the next meeting in this regard.

The meeting also approved an amendment to the police rules with regard to the recruitment of inspector legal (special cadre) in BS-16 in Punjab police.

The meeting given approval to amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure and after the amendments, the government would be able to grant magisterial powers to the authorised officers.

The mechanism of vice chancellor's appointment for the University of Agriculture Multan, the constitution of the search committee and guidelines were also approved along with confirmation of minutes of the 18th provincial cabinet meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said no one would be allowed to disrupt the routine life and action would be initiated against the law-breakers and the elements disrupting the law and order.

The law would take its course against the elements taking the law into their hands, he added.

He reiterated that protection of life and property of people and maintenance of law and order was a responsibility of the state, which would be fulfilled.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others attended the cabinet meeting.