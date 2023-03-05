UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cabinet Approves Wheat Purchase Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 8th Cabinet meeting at Chief Minister Office on Saturday which made decisions to promote merit in the province and elimination of recommendation culture by relaxing rules in the departments and declaring null and void the decision to make inductions through departmental committees.

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval for wheat purchase policy for 2023- 2024.The wheat purchase campaign will start from 10th of March across Punjab and the Punjab government will purchase 35 lac metric tonnes of wheat.395 centres will be set up to purchase wheat across the province.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat to review wheat purchase campaign on daily basis.

It was decided to give a mega relief to the male and female students travelling on Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train during the meeting.The male and female students will be provided free travel facilities on the Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed Transport department to submit a summary at the earliest to provide free travel facility to the male and female students.

The Cabinet sought a plan to run Metro Bus service at 6:00 am in the morning instead of 6:30 am in the morning.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that thousands of labourers travel on the Metro Bus service and are supposed to reach at their place of work at 7:00 am. Thousands of labourers will be able to reach their destination points on time.

Approval was granted during the meeting for a plan to reduce rupees 300 billion in the circular debt with regard to food operation of Food Department.A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to review reduction of non -AC public transport fares. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish a Joint Coordination Committee for Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Murree Approval was also granted of three years audit reports of Punjab governments accounts by the Auditor General Of Pakistan.

Approval was granted for the appointment of the post of Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Secretary Information attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Metro Orange Male Rawalpindi March Post From Cabinet Wheat Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

13 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

13 minutes ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

13 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

13 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.