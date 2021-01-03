UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Cabinet Committee Okays Rs 12.25b Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab cabinet committee okays Rs 12.25b development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development approved 10 development projects worth Rs 12.25 billion.

The CM spokesman told media here Sunday that these projects included a flyover in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town at a cost of Rs 2.20 billion; procurement of Electromedical Equipment for Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital at a cost of Rs 350 million; construction of 3 km Mianwali-Sargodha Road to Wan Bhachran with Rs 70 million; construction of Assistant Commissioner's residence and Tehsil Complex at Kot Chhatta at a cost of Rs 120.5 million; setting up of a civil dispensary at Moza Karoun in Tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman at a cost of Rs 10 million; upgradation of BHU of Kharar Buzdar to Rural Health Center with Rs 5.

3 million; construction of Ghail to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed Satti House Road in Murree at a cost of Rs. 350 million; construction of Gulab Devi Hospital underpass on Ferozepur Road Lahore at a cost of Rs. 950 million; construction of Sheranwala flyover Lahore with Rs 4.5 billion and construction of Shahkam Chowk flyover Lahore at a cost of Rs 3.80 billion.

According to the spokesman, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government was wholeheartedly working for development of the province as well as public welfare.

He said that government believed in uniform development and no area would be deprived of progress and development as manifesto of the PTI government was based on equality.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Road Progress Sunday Media Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.