Punjab Cabinet Committee On Law And Order Holds 36th Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, chaired the 36th meeting of the committee on Monday at the Home Department
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, chaired the 36th meeting of the committee on Monday at the Home Department.
Punjab Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, Secretary Home Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, and senior officials from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.
The committee reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan-South Africa cricket series, emphasising the implementation of a comprehensive security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements.
The minister announced that the visiting South African team will be accorded VVIP security status during their stay in Pakistan.
The meeting was also approved the appointment of 36 Price Control Magistrates in seven districts of Punjab — Kasur, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Vehari, Hafizabad, Murree, and Sialkot — to effectively monitor and regulate commodity prices.
The Home Department has established a special committee to address sectarian issues and encourage interfaith dialogue.
“This is a welcome step towards eliminating sectarianism and strengthening communal harmony,” said minister during the meeting.
Speaking on judicial reforms, Salman Rafique added that the rules for the parole system are being improved to make them more effective and practical. “We are committed to ensuring a peaceful Punjab under the guidance of the chief minister, and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to maintain law and order,” he said.
Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth stated that the performance of the newly appointed Price Control Magistrates will be reviewed in the next committee meeting. He also emphasised the need for improved coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for future cricket match arrangements.
Additional IG Police Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, DIG CTD, DG Probation & Parole and other senior officers from the Home Department were present while commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, and DPOs from Rawalpindi and Faisalabad also participated via video link.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karac ..
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full ..
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative1 minute ago
-
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education1 minute ago
-
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 202510 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order10 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full support10 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts10 minutes ago
-
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala34 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202434 minutes ago
-
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China34 minutes ago
-
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas34 minutes ago
-
Lahore found most polluted city on Monday2 minutes ago
-
PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jafar34 minutes ago