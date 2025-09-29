Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order holds 36th meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, chaired the 36th meeting of the committee on Monday at the Home Department.

Punjab Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, Secretary Home Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, and senior officials from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan-South Africa cricket series, emphasising the implementation of a comprehensive security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements.

The minister announced that the visiting South African team will be accorded VVIP security status during their stay in Pakistan.

The meeting was also approved the appointment of 36 Price Control Magistrates in seven districts of Punjab — Kasur, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Vehari, Hafizabad, Murree, and Sialkot — to effectively monitor and regulate commodity prices.

The Home Department has established a special committee to address sectarian issues and encourage interfaith dialogue.

“This is a welcome step towards eliminating sectarianism and strengthening communal harmony,” said minister during the meeting.

Speaking on judicial reforms, Salman Rafique added that the rules for the parole system are being improved to make them more effective and practical. “We are committed to ensuring a peaceful Punjab under the guidance of the chief minister, and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to maintain law and order,” he said.

Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth stated that the performance of the newly appointed Price Control Magistrates will be reviewed in the next committee meeting. He also emphasised the need for improved coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for future cricket match arrangements.

Additional IG Police Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, DIG CTD, DG Probation & Parole and other senior officers from the Home Department were present while commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, and DPOs from Rawalpindi and Faisalabad also participated via video link.