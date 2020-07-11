UrduPoint.com
Punjab Cabinet Committee On Law Approves Several Amendments

Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:13 AM

The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved the proposal to rename Nicholson Road (from Bohrwala Chowk to Haji Camp) in Lahore as Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan Road and Kotha Sawira Road as Zulfiqar Ali Shaheed Road

The approval was accorded at the 29th meeting of the committee held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday, which was chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Basharat Raja.

Provincial Minister for sports Taimur Ahmad Khan, Minister for Higher education and Technology Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for school Education Murad Ras, Secretary Law, Secretary Housing, Secretary Regulation and other officers were also present.

The Committee agreed to amend the LDA Land Use Rules 2019 and to extend the contract of Muhammad Shehzad Rafi, MD, Punjab Minerals Development Corporation by one year.

Other approved proposals included the re-organization of the board of Directors of the Punjab Education Foundation, proposal to amend the Women Workplace Harassment Protection Act 2010 and to reorganize the Board of Directors of the Lahore Solid Waste Management Company.

