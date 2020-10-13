UrduPoint.com
Punjab Cabinet Committee On Law Approves Various Legal Proposals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The 37th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun, Provincial Minister for sports Taimur Ahmad Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government Secretary Law and Secretaries of other relevant bodies were also present.

The meeting approved the nomination of former Federal secretaries Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani and Muhammad Athar Tahir for the board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company and a proposal to relax the ban on recruitment for regularization of blind daily wagers of different departments.

Withdrawal of Excise and Taxation Department's tax collection authority from post offices, appointment of Dr. Jamil Anwar, Dr. Fauzia Rehman, Dr. Qaratul Ain, Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha and Dr. Zeeshan Danish as scientists in Punjab Agriculture, food and Drug Authority.

A proposal to reconstitute the Provincial Quality Control Board and to appoint Dr. Muhammad Shabbir and Dr. Khalid Bin Sattar as Directors in Punjab Mineral Company Pvt. Ltd. were agreed upon.

The Committee directed the Local Government Department to consult the concerned Deputy Commissioners for expeditious finalization of pending Names of Village and Neighborhood Councils.

