Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law approves various matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislative business under the chairmanship of Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Thursday approved various important matters after deliberations.

The Standing Committee of Punjab Cabinet approved the establishment of Parks and Horticulture Authority in Taunsa Sharif. Approval was also given to make Gujranwala the sister city of Dongying city of China and Multan the sister city of Pingdingshan.

The meeting also approved profit sharing on land equity model by Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) and charging of fee for conversion of industrial and residential units under state land.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, Senior Member board of Revenue and concerned secretaries.

The Law Minister while addressing the meeting said that the recommendations of the committee would now be submitted to the Punjab Cabinet for final approval.

He said that declaring two important cities of Punjab, Gujranwala and Multan as 'sisters' of two Chinese cities would pave the way for cooperation and partnership between them.