Punjab cabinet committee on law okays legal amendments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The 49th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, chaired by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, has approved a number of legal amendments and other related issues.

The meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat in which senior member board of Revenue and secretaries of relevant departments participated.

Proposals approved included leasing out the Nazul Land to the Behbood Association Chamba House Lahore, several amendments to the Punjab Stamp Act 1899, granting concessions in height and breast measurement for recruitment in the Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levy, subordinating the Ravi Urban Development Authority to the Housing Department, providing financial assistance to Punjab's bar associations and implementing a framework for private practice in government hospitals with the approval of the chief minister.

The proposals, which the committee deferred for further consideration, included proposed amendments to the Board of Management of public hospitals under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act, 2003, proposed amendments to the rules of the Select Committee for the selection of heads of government hospitals, amendment to the Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 to abolish the advertisement requirement for hiring consultancy and a proposal to add new members to the Punjab Workers Welfare Board.