Punjab Cabinet Committee Reviews Long March Security

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday and discussed the arrival of the long march participants in Rawalpindi, security arrangements for the participants and their entry into Islamabad.

The meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Mohammad Basharat Raja, decided that the Islamabad administration would be approached to discuss passing of the march participants through the limits of the Federal capital territory.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Col. (retd) Hashim Dogar and Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema also attended the meeting.

Committee Chairman Mohammad Basharat Raja directed the authorities concerned that traffic should not be stopped completely at any place, and an alternative route should be provided. He expressed satisfaction that the long march was being monitored moment by moment.

Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar directed the district administrations concerned that in case of a public meeting in the evening, lighting system must be arranged.

