Punjab Cabinet Decides To End Traditional File System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 15th provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office on Friday, which took an important step regarding e-governance and decided to end traditional file system in all government departments

An approval for the imposition of paperless system was accorded during the meeting. E-filing system for the departments would be implemented by May 15, which would save huge amount of funds.

The caretaker CM ordered for digitalising the annual confidential reports (ACRs). The Punjab cabinet acknowledged the endeavours of Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Implementation and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board on introducing paperless system in the departments.

The Punjab cabinet decided to give laptops to shining male and female students of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The cabinet also granted approval to award available laptops to the promising male and female students. The Punjab cabinet granted approval to give Rs 1.5 million financial assistance per head to the heirs of the youth resident of Ichhra, who lost their lives due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum.

Approval to the amendment to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 was granted during the meeting. Conditional approval was granted during the meeting for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Special Education Department and 'Tare Zameen Per' NGO Trust. The Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs will make a final decision after reviewing the MoU.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions of the provincial cabinet taken at the 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th meetings. The cabinet meeting also endorsed the decisions of 2nd and 3rd meetings of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The decisions of the first and second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Privatisation were also endorsed. The decisions of second, third and fourth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order were endorsed.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IG police and officials concerned attended the meeting.

