Punjab cabinet decides to scrap 11 toll plazas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office which decided to scrap 11 toll plazas for providing relief to the people.

The CM directed that prisoners' vans should be ventilated for the convenience of detainees. The cabinet decided to extend the wheat release policy and approved a two-month extension along with the approval of the constitution of the cabinet committee on wheat with the provincial food minister as its head.

The meeting approved the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privilege Bill, 2022 and the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Secretariat Service Bill, 2022.

It approved to extend the contract of DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Tahir, based on his performance.

The meeting endorsed the decision to purchase operational vehicles for the police while CM Hamza Shahbaz directed that a training program be started for improving the capacity of the forensic experts.

The meeting ratified the decisions of the second meeting of the cabinet and congratulated the political and administrative team members on the approval of the budget 2022-23 from the assembly.

The chief secretary and other officials concerned attended the meeting.