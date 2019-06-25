Punjab cabinet decides to withdraw proposed ST on intercity AC buses

A meeting of the Punjab cabinet was held in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):A meeting of the Punjab cabinet was held in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.

It was decided to withdraw proposed sales tax on inter-city AC buses and the cabinet gave unanimous approval to it.

The Chief Minister directed to make an amendment in the finance bill for this purpose and said that this would give real relief to the people.

The Punjab government would take many more steps for giving relief to the people in the future as well, he said and added, "I am grateful to the cabinet for extending support during a difficult economic situation.

" The Punjab cabinet members have worked day and night and their hard work was yielding positive results, adding that the Punjab budget would start an era of development and prosperity.

The meeting of Punjab cabinet gave approval to MoU about joint financial obligations between the federation and the provinces.

Ex-post facto approval of posting of Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz as IG Police Punjab was given as well.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary, IG Police, administrative secretaries, and others attended the meeting.