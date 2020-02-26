Punjab Cabinet declares Nawaz Sharif as “absconder”

(@fidahassanain)

The PTI leaders say that why the surgery and hospitals details are not being shared openly with the government and what kind of treatment Nawaz Shairf is receiving there.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) The Punjab cabinet has declared PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as “absconder” for violating the terms of bail granted him earlier to travel to London for his medical treatment.

According to the details, the Punjab cabinet decided not to extend the bail of Nawaz Sharif, saying that everything has been kept secret about the treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

The sources say that the Punjab government , however, said that the bail would be extended if Nawaz Sharif was admitted to any hospital for treatment.

They say that the provincial cabinet took this decision on the plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his bail for treatment in London. It decided on the basis of medical reports on the health of Nawaz Sharif, they add.

However, the board and the committee constituted for the health of former PM Nawaz Sharif did not give substantial reasons for extension in his bail.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London had to undergo a surgery but it was cancelled for some other day and with no apparent reasons.

Shamim Begum—the mother of Nawaz Sharif—has also reached in London to accompany her son during her treatment.

The PTI leaders say that it is very astonishing that neither the fate of surgery was disclosed by the PML-N nor the hospital where he was being treated.

“All the information is being kept secret,” said Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. Fawad Chaudhary also commented, saying that why everything was being done secretly.