Punjab cabinet: Eight members take oath in the first phase

Newly appointed Punjab Governor Baligh-Ur-Rehman administered oath to the new cabinet members on his first day at office.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) An eight-member provincial cabinet of Punjab took oath at Governor House on late Monday night.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and other senior officials were also present there in oath taking ceremony.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal read out the notification regarding the appointments.

Those who took oath in the first phase of new Punjab cabinet included Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Atta Tarar, Ali Haider Gilani, Awais Leghari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan, Hassan Murtaza and Bilal Asghar.

Earlier on Monday, PML-N leader Baligh-Ur-Rehman took oath as the Punjab Governor while LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered him oath at Punjab Governor House.

The Punjab Governor said he would try his best to perform his duties.