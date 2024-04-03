Open Menu

Punjab Cabinet Fixes Wheat Support Price At Rs 3,900 Per 40kg

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Punjab cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet at CM’s office, here on Wednesday.

The minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 was fixed by the cabinet at Rs 3,900 per 40 kg. Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25 was also approved.

The CM said: "It is my commitment to ensure that the interests of small farmers are protected at all costs.” She said Rs 1.5 lakh interest-free loan would be given to small farmers for buying farm inputs like seeds, fertiliser and pesticides, under the best and most historic farmer cards in the history of Pakistan.

The cabinet also gave approval to establish Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab for the logical conclusion of criminal cases related to rape, child abuse, domestic violence, electricity theft and others through speedy trials.

Advocate General Punjab briefed the cabinet about the proposed amendment in the defamation law and the establishment of special trial courts.

He said that in a defamation case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days. He added defamation notices would be given simultaneously through major newspapers, social media, courier service and registered post to avoid complaints of non-receipt and delay. AGP apprised the cabinet that this amendment would be presented soon in the Punjab Assembly for seeking approval.

The chief minister appreciated the move and said the culture of lying and false accusations must end. The cabinet also gave approval of formation of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs, and amendments to the Alternate Dispute Reservation Act, 2019.

Approval to remove Chairman Drug Court Gujranwala on complaints of misconduct was also given by the Cabinet.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IG and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Punjab Social Media Gujranwala Price Criminals 2019 Post All Cabinet Wheat Best Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan