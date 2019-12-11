Punjab cabinet meeting approves various amendments, rules

The Punjab cabinet, in its 21st meeting at CM Office under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday, approved an amendment to the code of criminal procedure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):The Punjab cabinet, in its 21st meeting at CM Office under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday, approved an amendment to the code of criminal procedure.

After the amendment, the first-class magistrates could be given the powers of price control. The meeting gave approval to establishment of Punjab local government finance commission and endorsed the decision of setting up sessions courts in Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur, and Kot Momin, Sargodha.

The meeting also gave approval to an amendment to the Police Rules, 1934 for tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan.

On this occasion, recommendations with regard to priority utilisation of natural gas under articles 158 and 172 (3) of the Constitution were approved, as well. Recommendations for exploration of mineral resources of different blocks of Khuzdar South, Surrah and Musa Khel were endorsed on the request of Balochistan government.

The meeting decided to forward recommendations to the federal government with regard to amendments to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002. Similarly, the meeting decided to forward the matter of technical assistance of the Asian Development Bank for the training of skilled workforce to the cabinet committee for finance and development.

The cabinet committee will submit its recommendations after complete review. The cabinet meeting also reviewed the price control situation and endorsed the minutes of 20th cabinet meeting along with the endorsement of decisions made in the 17th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development.