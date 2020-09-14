Punjab cabinet meeting assures Motorway victim of swift justice

The 35th meeting of the provincial cabinet, which held here with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair on Monday, strongly condemned the Motorway rape incident and assured the victim of early provision of justice

The CM reiterated that the Punjab government would leave no stone unturned for provision of justice to the victim, says a handout issued here.

The government was in constant contact with her and early provision of justice would be ensured, he said and added that positive progress has been made and good news would be given soon.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore has been issued a show-cause notice over his irresponsible statement. The IGP apprised the meeting about the progress made in the case.

The meeting approved Rs 40 as the fare of the Orange Line Metro train after the CM rejected the proposal of Rs 50 ticket cost. The meeting decided to give temporary powers of registration of new public transport to motor vehicles examiners besides approving students' promotion/ examination policy, 2020 of the Higher education Department in the wake of the corona.

Meanwhile, issuance of notification of Punjab Seized and Freezed Institutions (Madaris and Schools) Act, 2019 was also approved.

The cabinet approved introduction of the uniform national educational curriculum. The uniform syllabus would be introduced from class one to five in the first phase in consultation with the Federal government.

Extension in the lease of Jinnah Park management at Adiala Road Rawalpindi was approved besides approval of the appointment of members of Multan Development Authority and annual PPSC report for the year 2019.

Similarly, amendment to the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 and approval of the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill, 2020 was also given.

An approval was given to build a general hospital in the old food godown building in Multan and the CM ordered for examining the possibility of managing the hospital project in public-private partnership mode.

The meeting approved handing over of luxury vehicles of different companies and administrative departments to the S&GAD pool and the possibility of the auction or any subsequent utilisation would be decided later on.

The appointment of unofficial members of governing body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institute, the constitution of the governing body of Punjab Workers Welfare Board and reconstitution of the board of directors of Punjab Social Security Health Management Company was approved, along with the approval of annual Calendar of 3rd parliamentary year of Punjab Assembly for 2020-21.

The meeting also approved the appointment of the principal of Kinnaird College and conditionally endorsed the decisions made in the National Tourism Coordination Board. It also endorsed the proceedings of 34th Punjab cabinet meeting, decisions made in the 37th, 38th and 39th meetings of the standing cabinet committee for finance and development along with the endorsement of decisions made in 28th and 29th meetings of the standing cabinet committee for legislation.