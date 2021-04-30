Punjab cabinet meeting reviews corona situation, Ramadan Package

The 43rd cabinet meeting, held here under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, was briefed about the prevailing corona situation, Ramadan Package and wheat procurement drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The 43rd cabinet meeting, held here under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, was briefed about the prevailing corona situation, Ramadan Package and wheat procurement drive.

The cabinet expressed its concern over the rising number of corona cases and death rate and showed its reservations over the non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens. It decided further strict restrictions in cities with a more positive ratio to save the lives of the citizens.

The provincial ministers presented a consensus proposal to enforce complete lockdown before Eid in Lahore and other cities with a more corona ratio. The special cabinet committee will finalize the recommendations after reviewing the proposal of complete lockdown to submit the same to NCOC.

It was decided to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators on an emergent basis along with maintaining the supply of oxygen.

The proposal of discontinuing the supply of oxygen to industries using the oxygen was also brought under consideration. The meeting decided to increase the number of vaccination centres while the Federal government will also be approached for the import of oxygen.

The meeting was told that 26338 were tested while 2674 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The positive cases' ratio was more than 8 per cent in 23 districts and the number of patients has been sharply increased in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala. Meanwhile, more than 1.1 million persons have been vaccinated and a stock of 8 lakh and 65,000 vaccine doses were available. As many as 2220 elderly citizens have also been vaccinated at their homes while another 60,000 have been vaccinated during the last 24 hours.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the wheat procurement drive and it was told that 69 per cent of the wheat crop has been cut and around 1.8 million metric ton wheat has been procured by the Punjab government. Sufficient wheat stock is available and action will be continued against illegal hoarding of wheat.

It was also decided to take administrative steps to stabilize the flour price. The meeting was briefed that more than 300 Ramadan bazaars have been established in the province where a 10 kg flour bag is available at Rs. 375 and sugar is being sold at Rs. 65 per kg.

The meeting endorsed rules of business for the south Punjab secretariat and approved recommendations of the cabinet standing committee for legislation.

The secretaries appointed in the south Punjab secretariat will be empowered.

The cabinet approved to give the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in the Muzaffargarh district along with the approval of amendments in Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levi Service Rules 2009. Under this amendment, Baloch Levi could be posted in the Rajanpur district.

Punjab Road Safety Authority Act, 2020 was also approved to improve the drivers' training standard and the safety of vehicles. Approval was granted to convert Lahore Transport Company into Punjab Transport Company for province-wise operations.

The meeting also approved amendments in Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969 along with the approval of amendments in Section 2(S), 21 and 38 of Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Amendment Act, 2007.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (Appointment and Conditions of Service Rules, 2020) and lease of Jinnah Park Rawalpindi was approved while the value of the lease will be determined by the District Price Assessment Committee and Provincial Price Assessment Committee.

Further steps were approved in the light of court decisions about Lawyers Cooperative Housing Society in Bahawalpur. Attachment of different union councils of Rajanpur with tehsils was rejected and their previous status will remain restored. Annual reports 2017-20 of Punjab Social Protection Authority and annual performance reports of PPRA were approved along with in-principle approval of notification of controlled areas of Ravi Urban Development Authority.

The meeting also approved giving university status to Namal Institute Mianwali along with the decision to grant university status to Ghazi Institute of Engineering DG Khan.

Uniform implementation of LDA building by-laws to all the development authorities in Punjab was approved as well. The meeting also endorsed decisions made in the 22nd meeting along with the endorsement of decisions of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development made in its 53rd, 54th, 55th and 56th meetings. The decisions of the cabinet standing committee for legislation made in its 52nd, 53rd, 54th, 55th meetings were also endorsed.

The CM said the corona situation is becoming dangerous, adding that every decision will be made to protect the lives of the people. The situation is being daily reviewed to take important decisions and the people should follow SOPs as it is in their interest, he added.