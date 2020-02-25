UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Cabinet Rejects Nawaz Sharif's Application For Granting Extension In A Suspended Sentence

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Punjab Cabinet rejects Nawaz Sharif's application for granting extension in a suspended sentence

The Punjab cabinet unanimously rejected the application submitted by Nawaz Sharif for granting extension in a suspended sentence in the light of all aspects, ground realities and medical reports

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) The Punjab cabinet unanimously rejected the application submitted by Nawaz Sharif for granting extension in a suspended sentence in the light of all aspects, ground realities and medical reports.The cabinet was briefed that required medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were not provided despite repeated reminders of the medical board and the special committee, comprising of provincial ministers Raja Basharat and Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

This committee was constituted on the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on February 11.This committee held its meetings on 19, 20 and 21 February and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarrar personally attended the meeting on February 21 while Dr Adnan participated through Skype.

The representatives of Nawaz Sharif, instead of submitting new verified medical reports, stressed that old medical reports should be treated as final. The report of the special committee was presented before Punjab cabinet meeting which unanimously decided to reject Nawaz Sharif's application for granting extension in a suspended sentence.Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 26th meeting of Punjab cabinet at his office on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting also decided to amend Sections 2(S), 21 and 38 of Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation & Management) Amendment Act, 2007 to increase the amount of fines and sentences for illegal hunting in the province.

It was also decided that fines and sentences will be further enhanced for poaching before hunting season to be started from November 01, 2020. The meeting decided to grant permission for the hunting of 62 surplus blackbucks, 21 Chinkara deer and 27 blue bull (Nilgai) in Cholistan desert.The Punjab Occupational Safety & Health Amendment Health, 2019 was approved while amendment in Punjab Fisheries Rules, 1965 was deferred.

The chief minister said that complaints of contaminated water have arisen due to fish farming in dams that also provide potable water. Therefore, this matter should be reviewed in detail by health, irrigation, public health engineering departments and other stakeholders and final recommendations should be presented in the next meeting.The meeting also decided to effectively implement necessary precautionary measures in the wake of the situation arising due to the presence of corona virus in neighboring countries.

The chief minister directed the line departments to remain vigilant and the meeting was told that additional staff of the health department will be posted at airports. The chief minister said that there should be no shortage of eatables being imported from neighboring countries especially China and Iran.

He directed Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to hold the meeting and adopt advance measures after a detailed review.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shortage Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Iran Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water China Rashid February November 2019 2020 Cholistan All From Cabinet Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

16 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

46 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.