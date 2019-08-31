Punjab Cabinet Sub Committee reviews Muharram security plan

Punjab Cabinet Sub Committee for Law and Order headed by Punjab Minister for Law Raja Bisharat visited here Saturday to review the Muharram arrangements in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Cabinet Sub Committee for Law and Order headed by Punjab Minister for Law Raja Bisharat visited here Saturday to review the Muharram arrangements in the division.

Punjab Minister for sports Rai Tamuir Bhatti, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hasham Dogar, IG Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz, Additional Chief Secretary Home Ali Murtaza, Additional IG CTD Rai Tahir were included in Punjab Cabinet Committee who held meeting with Divisional Peace Committee at Circuit House.

Provincial Ministers Cooperative and Women Development Mehr Aslam Bharwana, Aashifa Riaz Fatyana, Parliamentarians Sh.Khurram Shahzad, Latif Nazar, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram and Deputy Commissioners and DPO,s of other district and officers of divisional and district administration were also present.

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Bisharat said that the important role of Ulema for maintaining religious harmony and peace during Muharramul Haraam and lauded their valuable cooperation for making security arrangement a success.

He said that under the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the Punjab government had mobilized all out resources to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and these arrangements would be made more effective and strengthened by the guidance and proposals of religious leaders.

He urged the religious leaders and scholars to keep unity among their ranks and sentiments of brotherhood, fraternity and national solidarity be promoted to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Bisharat said that Punjab Cabinet sub Committee was visiting divisional headquarters of the province to sensitize the administration for the effective implementation of Muharram arrangements and also calling on Ulema of all sects for seeking their cooperation and help for peaceful observation of Muharramul Haraam.

He said that islam taught us lesson of peace and love, so that nobody could jeopardize the peaceful atmosphere due to our unity following the golden principles of Islam.

He stressed the need of following code of conduct set by the leading Ulema and religious leaders of all sects unanimously.

During meeting, the members of Divisional Peace Committee Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Tajamal Hussain Zaidi, Mufti Abdul Moeed, Molana Naseer Ud din Naseer, Aslam Bhalli, Hajji Muhammad Raza Shah, Molana Zahid Anwar and other assured their full cooperation for maintaining the religious harmony and peace during the Muharramul Haraam.

They said that no one would be allowed to plunder peaceful atmosphere. They presented some suggestions for making the Muharram security arrangements more effective and strong.

Divisional Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioners, CPO and DPOs and other officers informed the meeting about the details of the meetings with the peace committees and said that divisional and district administrations had developed close liaison with the Ulema Kiram of all sects and some religious issues had also been resolved with their cooperation and help.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet Sub Committee also took briefing about the security plan of the divisional and district administrations of Faisalabad division during the session. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar gave briefing about the security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot Districts Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Tahir Watoo, Aman Anwar Qadwai, CPO Azhar Akram, DPOs Atta ur Rehman, Syed Husnain Haider, Waqar Qureshi and others were also present in the meeting.

During the briefing, Divisional Commissioner and RPO informed that during the Ashura Muharram special security arrangements were been made for the protection of these events.They said that sensitive points have been identified and special deployment had been arranged to avoid any untoward incident.They informed that the cleanliness of the Muharram procession routs, removal of encroachments, repair of roads and other necessary measures had been taken in this regard.

They informed that control room would also work at divisional, district and Tehsil levels for the monitoring of Muharram arrangements.

Punjab Minister for Law directed for strict implementation Muharram plan and said that code of conduct should be implemented in letter and spirit.He stressed the need of association of parliamentarians with the Muharram arrangements for maintaining religious harmony and brotherhood on grass rout level.

IG Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz directed the police to ensure security measures according to the check list.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Tamuir Bhatti and Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hasham Dogar stressed upon mobilizing the security gadgets and said that Muharram arrangements should be supervised even on union council level.