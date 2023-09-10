Open Menu

Punjab Cabinet To Meet First Time In Multan On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :For the very first time, the Punjab government's cabinet meeting will be convene in the city on Monday, with a Primary focus on reviewing various projects, particularly those originating from South Punjab.

Official sources have indicated on Sunday that the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi will preside over this significant meeting. Additionally, it has been reported that the CM Punjab will personally inspect various construction sites during his visit. This inaugural cabinet meeting in Multan holds immense significance for the overall development and progress of the region.

