Punjab Cabinet's 23rd Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:05 PM

Punjab cabinet's 23rd meeting held

The 23rd meeting of Punjab cabinet, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Tuesday lasted for two-and-a-half hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The 23rd meeting of Punjab cabinet, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Tuesday lasted for two-and-a-half hours.

The chief minister and his cabinet congratulated Sardar Sibtain Khan and Asad Khokhar over taking oath as a ministers and extended good wishes to them.

Sardar Sibtain Khan and Asad Khokhar thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for expressing confidence over them. The new ministers said that they would whole-heartedly serve people and come up to the expectations of Punjab CM.

The meeting was briefed in detail about disbursement of payments to the sugarcane growers as well as the crushing season.

Provincial ministers also gave their recommendations about the start of crushing season and the agenda remained under consideration for about 45 minutes.

