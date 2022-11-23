Punjab Cabinet's Standing Committee on Legislative Business (SCLB) Wednesday approved several matters including lifting the ban on recruitment of jail warders, establishing sessions courts in two tehsils and high security zones in various areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Cabinet's Standing Committee on Legislative business (SCLB) Wednesday approved several matters including lifting the ban on recruitment of jail warders, establishing sessions courts in two tehsils and high security zones in various areas.

The meeting of SCLB was held here at the Civil Secretariat. Chairman and Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives, Environment Protection Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over via video link from Rawalpindi.

Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Secretary Law Akhtar Javed, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and other relevant officers participated.

The SCLB approved the establishment of sessions courts in tehsil Darya Khan of district Bhakkar and Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of district Muzaffargarh on the request of Home Department.

The cabinet committee decided to give remission to Hindu, Sikh and Christian prisoners in Punjab jails for taking educational courses of their respective faith.

However the chair, directed the inspector general Prisons Punjab to prepare undisputed religious courses for the minority prisoners and get consent of prominent scholars of the respective religions and the Department of Education as well.

The committee approved the remission for those prisoners who took training courses organised by the technical education watchdog 'TEVTA'.

Approving the recruitment to address the shortage of warders in prisons, Basharat Raja said that recruitment of more educated people could help improve the culture of prisons. "Educational qualification Matric was fine, but there should be room for more educated people to become candidates", directed the chair.

The standing committee on Legislative Business deferred the decision to set up 115 special sexual offenses investigation units (SSOIUs) to investigate cases of sexual crimes, objecting that women were usually the victims of sexual abuse so the proposed SSOIUs should be staffed entirely by women or appoint a specific number of women.

In this regard, the final decision was entrusted to the sub-committee under SCLB.

The committee approved other decisions including reconstitute the Charities Commission under the Punjab Charities Act, to establish the Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Rawalpindi, to establish three independent environmental tribunals in the cities of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The appointment of five-member of DG Khan Development Authority was also approved. MPAs Hanif Khan Patafi, Sardar Ali Khan Dreshk, Shahina Tayyab Khosa and two technical members had been added to the Development Authority.

The approval to lift the ban on the issue of arms licenses in Punjab had been subject to the directions from the chief minister Punjab.