UrduPoint.com

Punjab, California Sister State Agreement To Boost Bilateral Economic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Punjab, California Sister State Agreement to boost bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians in the Senate, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the Sister State Agreement between California and Punjab would help promote and increase investments by the financiers of Pakistani province and the constituent state of the United States.

Addressing the Reception of the Historic California-Punjab Sisters State Resolution Signing Ceremony at Stanford Mansion in California State Capitol, Sacramento, he said the agreement would help start a new productive chapter of cooperation between California and Punjab.

Hosted by the California State Assembly, the reception was attended by Anthony Rendon, Speaker of California, State Assembly, Eleni Kounalakis Lieutenant Governor of California, Chris Holden member of the California State Assembly and Mover of the Sister State Resolution, Dr. Asif Mehmood Liaison California Punjab Sister State, Honourable Senators, Congressmen, Renowned businessmen from California & Pakistan and respected personnel of the civil society.

