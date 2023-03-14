Punjab calls a land of art, culture, traditions: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that Punjab called a land of art, culture, traditions and unparalleled history

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that Punjab called a land of art, culture, traditions and unparalleled history.

While inaugurating the Punjab Cultural Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council, here, he said the purpose of observing Punjab Culture "Dehar" was to educate the children and new generation about the culture.

Liaqat said that knowing about the dresses and lifestyle of our ancestors was essential for the new age group.

The commissioner said efforts were underway to promote Punjabi culture in educational institutions and added that traditional sports competitions would be held next week.

He also inspected handicrafts and book stalls set up at the Arts Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said most nations worldwide had a tradition of celebrating their cultural festivals at the beginning of spring.

He added that there were thousands of immortal stories of love based in Punjab, adding five rivers, including Jhelum, Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej and Beas, flow there.

The DC said Punjab was the land of Sufis where Baba Bulhe Shah, Waris Shah, Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, and Data Ganj Bakhsh spent their lives while it was the land of old Harappa and Gandhara civilizations.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima Memon said on the occasion that Punjabi culture was one of the oldest cultures in the history of the world.

Culturally, historically, religiously and geographically, Punjab has all the attractions that charm a tourist.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, in his speech, said that Arts Council had always played a vital role in highlighting the civilization and culture of Punjab and the beautiful traditions of different regions.

Punjab Arts Council was not only transferring the heritage to its new generation but also creating an atmosphere of encouragement by exposing the talent of the young generation.

The Punjab Arts Council organized different activities to mark Punjab Culture day in a befitting manner.

Artisan at work stalls, book fairs, painting exhibition " Sohna Punjab", Folk dances and Folk singing the part of day-long celebrations of culture day and traditional food stalls.

More than two dozen book stalls were part of the book fair, while a photo exhibition titled "Sohna Punjab" was also part of the Cultural day celebrations.

At the end of the exhibition, certificates and shields were also given to the participants.

A large number of people visited the Arts Council on the occasion of the cultural festival.