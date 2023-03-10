Punjab Cane Commissioner issues notices to 27 sugar mills

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Punjab Cane Commissioner Muhammad Umer Sher Chattha has issued legal notices to 27 sugar mills for not making payments to farmers.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, pending payments against 27 sugar mills was almost more than Rs 29 billion.

The Cane Commissioner had directed to make payments in fifteen days as per law.

Under clause 13 (2) of Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act, all sugar mills which had not made payments were bound to transfer payments in the bank accounts of farmers in fifteen days.

Legal action would be taken against sugar mills which would not make timely payments.