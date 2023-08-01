Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Camp Jail, Reviews Amenities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Camp Jail here on Tuesday and reviewed the amenities being provided to inmates.

He spent two hours there and personally engaged with the prisoners, attentively listening to their concerns and meticulously assessing the provided facilities.

In a groundbreaking announcement, the CM revealed the formation of a special committee dedicated to examining claims of innocence from prisoners. Each prisoner would be individually assessed and based on the committee's recommendations, legal action would be taken to release those proven innocent, ensuring that no innocent person remains unjustly detained.

Expressing his discontent over the lack of air cooler facility, the chief minister promptly ordered the installation of air coolers in all the barracks within three days, while also directing the immediate installment of new fans. He further instructed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inspection after three days to verify the implementation and submit a report.

During his visit, some prisoners raised concerns about alleged mistreatment by the staff. Responding promptly, the CM directed the Additional Chief Secretary Interior to investigate these complaints thoroughly.

He personally inspected the prison kitchen, tasted the food and checked its quality. He also visited the PCO and observed the conversation of the prisoners with their relatives.

Naqvi expressed his displeasure for not allowing prisoners to talk to their loved ones as per the scheduled time and directed the staff to let the prisoners to talk to their loved ones twice a week. Seeing 11, 11 prisoners in the small barracks, the CM expressed his displeasure and said that it was not right to keep the prisoners in this way in the heat and confinement. He ordered to keep the prisoners according to the capacity of the barracks.

He also visited the prison hospital to review the medical facilities and ensure proper treatment and access to necessary medicines for the patients. He directed regular medical check-ups for the imprisoned children. He emphasised the importance of mental health, directing regular check-ups for prisoners suffering from mental illnesses.

Inspector General of Jails, Deputy Commissioner and Jail Superintendent were present.

