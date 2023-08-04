Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects work on Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project near Multan Road Maraka on Friday to inspect the ongoing work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project near Multan Road Maraka on Friday to inspect the ongoing work.

He gave instructions to the authorities concerned, emphasizing the importance of completing the project promptly. He added the Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project, which began after a hiatus of 12 years, aimed to provide the people with improved transportation facilities.

Naqvi expressed confidence that the project would be completed by December 31. He informed that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project was expected to be finished in just 5 months. Previously, there were court cases surrounding the project, but they had now been resolved, clearing the way for its progress.

Naqvi assured that all obstacles had been removed, and the entire area for the project was now clear. He emphasized that the project would be executed with the highest quality standards.

The completion of the Ring Road Southern Loop-3 would significantly ease traffic congestion for those travelling from South Punjab to Lahore, relieving pressure on Thokar and Canal Road, he said and added the residents of all Housing Schemes around Multan Road would also benefit from the project. He highlighted the efforts being made by the entire team to provide maximum relief to the public.

In response to the media inquiries about the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident, he said that a judicial commission would be formed and the Punjab government would submit a detailed report to the commission and he assured that those involved in the incident would face appropriate punishment.

He also reassured the public, especially mothers and sisters, that their safety was a top priority.

Regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the CM explained that the operation theaters were closed due to an infection rate exceeding 80 percent. The government was conducting third-party verification to ensure that the theaters were completely infection-free before reopening, as the well-being of patients was of utmost importance.

The CM stressed the need for police stations to be public-friendly and he expressed confidence in the promised reforms by the IGP and CCPO to improve the environment in police stations.

He mentioned the government's active efforts to combat inflation and take action against those responsible for raising prices. He also addressed the inquiry related to Snooker champ Ahsan Ramzan, stating that appropriate action would be taken against the guilty parties.

The event was attended by Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal and Amir Mir, Secretary Communication and works, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Bahria Town officials, and FWO officers.