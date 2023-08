Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended his congratulations to Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister besides conveying his best wishes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended his congratulations to Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister besides conveying his best wishes.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, as the Caretaker Prime Minister, embodies a patrioticPakistani spirit, displaying positivity and a non-controversial disposition.

The decision to appoint Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, hailing from Balochistan, as the caretaker prime minister, had been warmly received, he added.