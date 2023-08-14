Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road construction project on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road construction project on Monday.

This development significantly reduces the travel time between Gujranwala and Sheikhupura to a mere 26 minutes. The CM conducted an inspection of the road at the Syed Waris Shah Toll Plaza, lauding the road's exceptional quality, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road would serve as a vital conduit for both city's populations, fostering smoother intercity movement.

Moreover, the project was expected to yield substantial fuel savings over time.

Providing insights into the project's details, the Secretary of Communications and Works briefed that the completion of this project was made possible through a public-private partnership arrangement.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO, CPO Gujranwala, and other officials also graced the event with their presence.