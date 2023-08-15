Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Death Of Singer Asad Abbas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of singer Asad Abbas

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of singer Asad Abbas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of singer Asad Abbas.

In a statement, he extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and stated that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Asad Abbas. The CM also prayed for rest to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

