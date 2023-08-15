Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi For Boosting Efforts To Rehabilitate Drug Addicts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the 'Roshan Ghar' rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Raiwand on Tuesday, where he assessed the facilities provided for the recovery of individuals struggling with drug addiction

He thoroughly inspected the various sections and wards dedicated to the drug addicts, engaging with them and encouraging them to overcome their addiction.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for drug addicts. He also issued directives for the establishment of new centers to cater to their rehabilitation. He assigned the task of building additional centers to the Secretary of Social Welfare and the Secretary of Health, with a mandate to complete centers with a combined capacity of 400 beds across different areas of Lahore within a span of two weeks.

The CM also highlighted the importance of providing quality nutrition and regular supply of fruits to the addicts at 'Roshan Ghar'. He pledged to allocate all necessary resources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts and he stressed the significance of digitising the records of these individuals.

While touring the facility, Mohsin Naqvi visited the computer lab and domestic tailoring lab that serve the drug addicts. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery. As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehensive crackdown had been initiated across Punjab.

The chief minister received detailed briefings from the Secretary of Social Welfare regarding the rehabilitation process for drug addicts and from the Secretary of Health concerning the available treatment facilities. The briefing revealed that 'Roshan Ghar' currently houses up to 100 beds.

Present on this occasion were Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, along with the secretaries of Health, Industry and Excise, Commissioner of Lahore, Director General of Social Welfare, Deputy Commissioner, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College and other relevant officers.

