Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi For Robust Medicine Supply Strategy In Healthcare Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 08:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the provision of high-quality medicines in all the hospitals of Punjab.
The CM issued clear directives to expedite the availability of quality medications within medical facilities, further instructing the establishment of a transparent framework for medicine procurement, said a handout issued here on Monday.
In a proactive endeavor to enhance efficiency, a meticulous and technologically advanced system will be devised for the storage and seamless distribution of medicines to hospitals.
Additionally, the proposal to institute a specialized authority dedicated to medicine procurement is actively being considered.
Addressing the significance of effective management skills in medicine procurement and storage, the CM underlined a pivotal role in ensuring healthcare efficacy. He underscored the importance of constructing the fool-proof mechanism to oversee the purchase, storage and subsequent distribution of medicines to medical institutions because optimal medical resources are not just a citizen's entitlement but also a governmental responsibility.