Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visit To Holy Family Hospital Unveils Patients' Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit to Holy Family Hospital unveils patients' complaints

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, uncovering concerning inadequacies in medical facilities and distressing patient conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, uncovering concerning inadequacies in medical facilities and distressing patient conditions.

Patients and their attendants voiced a multitude of complaints during the visit, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The CM issued a stern warning to Medical Superintendent and the vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, laying down a 7-day deadline for significant improvements.

The hospital was marked by subpar sanitation arrangements, and patients complained about undergoing tests and acquiring medications from external sources. Additionally, grievances emerged regarding monetary demands from hospital guards for various services. Disturbingly, specific wards exhibited unsanitary conditions, including broken beds and bloodstains on bed linens.

Patients also lamented treatment delays, prolonged reception queues, and the unavailability of ventilators. The visit revealed certain wards experiencing overcrowding and dire conditions due to insufficient resources.

Expressing his deep concern over the dilapidated conditions, the CM ordered measures to enhance facilities on an urgent basis. He checked the treatment facilities and inquired about the well-being of patients and the facilities provided to them. He inspected emergency, children and dengue wards and the medical unit, listened to the patient's problems and issued directions to resolve them. He emphasised enhancing efficiency within available resources to provide relief to patients. Quality treatment was a public right, he said and vowed to revisit the hospital while stressing the need for improvements.

A significant development emerged as several guards, accused of extorting money from patients and their attendants, were apprehended by the police. Prompt action was taken based on complaints lodged during the chief minister's visit, resulting in immediate arrests and legal proceedings against the guards.

Caretaker ministers Dr Nasir Jamal, Amir Mir, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar and Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Butt were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Dengue Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Nasir Jamal Money Family From

Recent Stories

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

14 minutes ago
 LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of fau ..

LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of faulty meters

14 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

20 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

20 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

20 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

20 minutes ago
Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

35 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

37 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

37 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

56 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

37 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan