Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Baba Bulleh Shah extension project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Mazar of Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) in Kasur and laid wreath and flowers on the Mazar.

He offered Fatiha and prayed for the integrity, progress and prosperity of the country as well as the nation.

Mohsin Naqvi laid foundation stone of the extension project of the Mazar of Baba Bulleh Shah (RA). The renovation of the Mazar will be done under the extension project. The ablution place, langar khana, parking, library and conference room will be constructed.

The CM said, "The teachings of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) are an enlightening as well as an illuminating chapter for us.

Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) gave us a lesson about peace and dignity of humanity. Today we need to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and patience".

Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) gave a message of tolerance, brotherhood and human-friendship irrespective of colour or creed, he added.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, RPO Deputy Commissioner Kasur, renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada and a large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the CM was given a briefing about the Mazar up-gradation project.