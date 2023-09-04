Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Development Projects In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shahdara flyovers and the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass projects to assess the progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shahdara flyovers and the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass projects to assess the progress.

The Shahdara flyovers project is approximately 84 percent complete, while the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project has seen about 40 percent of its work finished.

During his visit to the Shahdara flyovers, Mohsin Naqvi closely examined the construction of protective walls and met with the project workers, urging them to continue their hard work diligently. He expressed satisfaction with the progress and instructed the creation of an alternative service road to facilitate traffic flow from Gujranwala. He emphasized the need to elevate the service road to improve traffic management and provided necessary directives to the Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the contractor to ensure timely completion of both projects within the specified time frame.

This project would permanently resolve traffic issues at entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis, he noted.

Commissioner/ DG LDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa, chief engineer LDA and contractor briefed that work on the Shahdara flyovers projects continues round the clock to achieve timely completion, which will significantly improve daily traffic flow for 300,000 vehicles.

Furthermore, the CM directed the acceleration of work on the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project as it would provide improved transportation facilities for the public while alleviating traffic congestion.

Additionally, the construction of the Bedian Road underpass at the Nawaz Sharif interchange is expected to benefit approximately 120,000 vehicles daily.

CCPO and DC Lahore were also present.

