Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Development Projects In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited "Punjab Quaid District Project" in the Center Point area, Lahore, specifically inspecting progress on the Center Point Underpass Project along Walton Road CBD (Central Business District)

During the visit, CBD officials briefed the CM on the newest underpass in Lahore, highlighting the installation of soft lights designed for safe driving, a first-of-its-kind feature in an underpass in the city.

CBD CEO Imran Amin briefed the CM on the "Punjab Quaid District Project," and revealed that the earthwork for the road from Center Point to the Walton Overhead Bridge had been completed and was scheduled for asphalt laying by September 15. Once completed, this connection between Center Point and Walton Road was expected to reduce travel time to just three minutes.

The briefing further informed that the Akbar Chowk project was slated to become a state-of-the-art addition to Lahore, with plans to complete the Ghora Chowk and ADA Nala projects within their respective time lines.

The CM also assessed the commencement of the overhead bridge project on the Walton railway track. He issued directives to expedite the Walton Overhead Bridge project and ensure effective drainage of rainwater from Center Point to Walton Road.

Notable officers present during the visit included the Commissioner of Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency, Chief Engineer Lahore Development Authority, Project Director of CBD, Director of Construction, and other key personnel.

