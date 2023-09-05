Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Open Menu

Published September 05, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Senator Ishaq Dar inaugurated the 980th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri (RA) at his shrine by laying a ceremonial wreath on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Qari Sadaqat Ali Shah recited verses from the Holy Quran, while Umar Chishti and his companions recited Na'at.

Mohsin Naqvi and others offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri (RA). He also inaugurated the distribution of free milk and performed book launching of books of Dr Tahir Raza on Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri (RA). He extended his congratulations to devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh from around the world, assuring them that all necessary facilities would be provided to visitors during the Urs celebration.

He mentioned that arrangements for Langar (free food) were well-organized and emphasized that free milk distribution had also been meticulously planned.

Furthermore, the CM expressed his commitment to providing the highest level of hospitality to the visitors. He highlighted the significant role of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and other religious scholars in promoting peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Former Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir & Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretary auqaf, commissioner Lahore, CCPO, DIG (Operations), secretary to CM, secretary (coord) to CM, Bilal Yasin, Mian Mujtaba-ul-Rehman, Aziz-ul-Rehman Chan and thousands of devotees attended the ceremony.

