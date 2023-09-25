Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates plastic road in Lahore

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever plastic road in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever plastic road in the province.

The historic inauguration took place on Zafar Ali Plastic Road, stretching from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road.



He meticulously examined the quality and construction of this innovative road, accompanied by a detailed briefing on its utility by the Secretary of Communication and Works and esteemed professors from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Commending the technical expertise and invaluable support provided by UET professors in the creation of this plastic road, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed his appreciation.

Addressing the media, he underscored the success of this pioneering venture and revealed plans to expand its scope.

Following a thorough one-month review of the existing plastic road, further expansions are on the horizon, including the transformation of Mall Road into a plastic road.

One of the key advantages of a plastic road lies in its resilience against rainwater, ensuring a lifespan of a minimum of 10 years.

Unlike conventional roads, these innovative constructions are not susceptible to rain-induced damage.

Moreover, the financial outlay for constructing a plastic road has been significantly reduced, with this project amounting to Rs 20 million as opposed to the standard Rs 60 million for a regular road.

A crucial environmental benefit is that the plastic used in these roads is sourced from recycled materials, effectively re-purposing plastic waste that would otherwise contribute to environmental pollution.

This eco-friendly approach to road construction not only minimizes costs but also serves as a sustainable solution.

Chief Minister Naqvi also learned during the briefing that used shopping bags and other plastic materials are integral components in the construction of these roads.

Furthermore, the production process of plastic roads is more time-efficient and cost-effective compared to traditional asphalt roads. Additionally, they require considerably less maintenance, making them a practical and long-lasting infrastructure choice.

In attendance at this event were Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary of Communication and Works, Secretary of Information, esteemed professors from UET Lahore, the Deputy Commissioner, DGPR, and other relevant officials.