LAHORE, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the residence of the late police official, Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali.

Chief Minister Naqvi also made a stop at the Kundal Check Post to uplift the spirits of the Police force, said a handout issued here.

During his visit, he met with the mother, brothers, wife, and children of the late Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, offering his condolences and showing heartfelt affection towards the family.

He recited Fatiha for the martyr.

In a gracious gesture, the CM announced that the road leading to Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan's residence would be named after him, and immediate measures would be taken to construct and repair the 4 km stretch.

Additionally, he assured that both the children of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan would be enrolled in the finest schools, with all educational expenses being covered by the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Naqvi took a moment to console the mother of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, lauding her for her exceptional fortitude and resilience.

The grieving mother expressed her pride in being the mother of a true patriot and vowed to sacrifice her other four sons for the nation.

Moved by her steadfastness, he extended his heartfelt prayers for her continued strength.

Acknowledging the extraordinary valor displayed by the martyr, Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, he emphasized that heroes like him never fade away and shall forever be remembered.

He paid tribute to the courage of the mother and the entire family of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan.

Later, Naqvi arrived at the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali to bolster the morale of the dedicated police personnel.

He announced that the check post would be renamed in honor of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan. During his inspection, he observed the telltale signs of the terrorists' gunfire. He promptly issued orders for the construction of a protective wall around the Haroon-ur-Rasheed Check Post Kundal.

Engaging with the police personnel stationed on the roof of the check post, the CM extended congratulations and distributed commendations.

He praised their valor and fortitude, raising slogans of "Haroon-ur-Rashid Shaheed Zindabad," "Punjab Police Zindabad," and "Pakistan Zindabad," underscoring the pride they bring to the nation.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Sargodha, RPO Sargodha, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, and DPO were present.