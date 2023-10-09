Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for timely completion of development projects

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphatically instructed timely completion of development projects, underscoring a commitment to public convenience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphatically instructed timely completion of development projects, underscoring a commitment to public convenience.

Chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress of development schemes, the CM stressed the unequivocal intolerance for any delays in developmental projects. Furthermore, he directed to start the CBD (central business district) project in Rawalpindi soon.

Commissioner/Director General Lahore Development Authority and Chief Executive Officer CBD briefed about the progress of the developmental schemes.

During the briefing, it was disclosed that 83 percent of the Akbar Chowk flyovers project and 71 percent of the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project have been completed.

Similarly, the Shahdara flyovers project's bridges, now at 90 percent completion, are expected to be open for traffic later this month.

The meeting also delved into discussions regarding the expansion of roads and pedestrian pathways in front of the Data Darbar Complex. Participants also engaged in a detailed conversation on the modeling of the Garhi Shahu Chowk, exploring matters pertinent to its development.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, and secretaries from the housing, C&W, irrigation, and Auqaf departments, among others.