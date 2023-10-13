Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews pace of construction work at development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the pace of construction work carried out at the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defence Mor Flyover projects.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Azfar Ali Nasir accompanied the CM during the visit, said a handout issued here on Friday.

Displaying a remarkable commitment, Mohsin Naqvi personally covered a distance of 1.25 kilometers, walking from Cavalry Ground to Ghora Chowk, to inspect the progress of both projects.

The hands-on approach of Chief Minister Naqvi, involving continuous visits and daily monitoring, has significantly accelerated the work pace.

Remarkably, within a span of just 32 days, 53 percent of the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass and 36 percent of the Ghora Chowk flyover projects have been successfully completed. It is highly anticipated that Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass will be opened for traffic by the end of October.

Mohsin Naqvi issued important directives to the contractor and CBD (central business district) authorities, emphasizing the need for expeditious project completion.

He conducted a detailed assessment of the ongoing works, including a thorough examination of the drainage well at Khalid Butt Chowk underpass.

Chief Minister Naqvi instructed the CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) to ensure effective traffic management during project implementation. He emphasized the need for regular water sprinkling at the sites and underscored the preservation of trees.

He highlighted that the completion of these projects will establish a seamless corridor from Center Point Gulberg to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor. He emphasized the unwavering commitment to ensure early project completion, including the repair of associated structures.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA, and the Contractor provided detailed briefings on the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass Project. CEO of Central Business District Authority Imran Amin presented an update on the progress of the Ghora Chowk Defence Mor Flyover project. Secretary Housing, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, MD WASA, and others were present.