Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assesses revised transport fares at bus stands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited various bus stands of the provincial capital and assessed the situation and gathered information about the revised fares from passengers.

The CM’s initiative swiftly took effect, prompting transporters to reduce public transport fares within a mere eight hours, responding to the government's 48-hour ultimatum.

Passengers conveyed their appreciation for the reduced fares during interactions with the CM. They highlighted that initially, the fares were exorbitant, but the timely intervention led to a significant reduction.

Mohsin Naqvi engaged in conversations with passengers, seeking their feedback on the revised fares, and acknowledged that the lowered fares, aligned with the decrease in petroleum costs, were directly benefiting the passengers. He affirmed a commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at providing relief to the people.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Ibrahim Murad, Lahore Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and CCPO were present.