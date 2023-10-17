Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Assesses Revised Transport Fares At Bus Stands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assesses revised transport fares at bus stands

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited various bus stands of the provincial capital and assessed the situation and gathered information about the revised fares from passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited various bus stands of the provincial capital and assessed the situation and gathered information about the revised fares from passengers.

The CM’s initiative swiftly took effect, prompting transporters to reduce public transport fares within a mere eight hours, responding to the government's 48-hour ultimatum.

Passengers conveyed their appreciation for the reduced fares during interactions with the CM. They highlighted that initially, the fares were exorbitant, but the timely intervention led to a significant reduction.

Mohsin Naqvi engaged in conversations with passengers, seeking their feedback on the revised fares, and acknowledged that the lowered fares, aligned with the decrease in petroleum costs, were directly benefiting the passengers. He affirmed a commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at providing relief to the people.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Ibrahim Murad, Lahore Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and CCPO were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure ..

Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure to adopt Russia's draft for G ..

9 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, ..

Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, removal of encroachment

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pak ..

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbo ..

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

35 minutes ago
 14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

35 minutes ago
Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

35 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP g ..

Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP goods

35 minutes ago
 BRI game changer intiative; PM visit to China to t ..

BRI game changer intiative; PM visit to China to take bilateral, economic cooper ..

34 minutes ago
 SAU distributes financial support cheques among ag ..

SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

45 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent election ..

45 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedn ..

Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan