Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces at Tirrah Valley of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district.

In his message on Monday, the CM paid tribute to the great sacrifice of Lt. Col.

Muhammad Hassan Haider and other jawans who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting the terrorists. The CM said that Lt. Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider, Shaheed Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafiq Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. While lauding the martyrs, he said “We are proud of their martyrdom and all our sympathies are with the bereaved heirs.”