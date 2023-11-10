Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Markets’ Closure

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of markets’ closure

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of unwarranted closure of markets and shops in certain areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of unwarranted closure of markets and shops in certain areas of the city.

He clarified that as of today (Nov 10), no directive had been issued by the Punjab government to shut down markets and shops.

He said that in the wake of worsening smog situation, a decision had been made to close shops and markets on Saturday, Nov 11.

“On a personal note and on behalf of the Punjab government, I express gratitude to the business community for their cooperation in this matter,” he added.

Furthermore, the chief minister emphasised that addressing smog was a collective national responsibility. “We all must collaborate to enhance the livability of Lahore and other cities. Support for the government's initiatives is crucial, and by working together, we can effectively combat this environmental challenge,” he concluded.

