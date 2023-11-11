Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

In his condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the late Azam Khan.

The invaluable services of the late Azam Khan, rendered for the dear homeland and KP, would always be remembered, he said and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family and grant the deceased an exalted place in Jannah.