Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred police official

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Police Sub-Inspector Rizwan Mehboob for embracing martyrdom in a firing at Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Police Sub-Inspector Rizwan Mehboob for embracing martyrdom in a firing at Dera Ghazi Khan.

In his message, Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs

of the martyred.

He also sought a report about the incident from the IG Police and directed to ensure early

arrest of those elements involved in the firing incident.