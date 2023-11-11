Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred police official

- Home
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 11:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Police Sub-Inspector Rizwan Mehboob for embracing martyrdom in a firing at Dera Ghazi Khan.
In his message, Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs
of the martyred.
He also sought a report about the incident from the IG Police and directed to ensure early
arrest of those elements involved in the firing incident.