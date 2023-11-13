Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Seeks Carbon Credits Plan To Accelerate Tree Plantation

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeks carbon credits plan to accelerate tree plantation

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive carbon credit plan for afforestation and valuable carbon exchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive carbon credit plan for afforestation and valuable carbon exchange.

During the meeting, attended by provincial ministers Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, secretaries of forests, finance & industries departments and others, a consensus was reached to enlist the expertise of a consultancy firm for the strategic acquisition of carbon credits.

The briefing illuminated the diverse sectors, numbering ten in total, from which carbon credits can be obtained. These sectors include waste management, transportation, renewable energy, industry and land use, among others.

It was underscored that the acquisition of carbon credits is intricately tied to activities such as the preservation of forests and the proactive management of environmental pollution.

An important aspect highlighted in the meeting was the practice of countries with higher carbon emissions channelling investments into afforestation and environmental conservation initiatives in other nations. The allocation of carbon credits operates on a specific mechanism aimed at oxygen generation through the meticulous control of carbon emissions. This process involves countries emitting carbon and engaging in financial transactions with others to secure these credits. Similarly, carbon credits are also bought and sold through the voluntary carbon market, the briefing further explained.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Exchange Punjab Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upo ..

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upon UNSC to condemn destruction ..

5 minutes ago
 PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mus ..

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces various category student sch ..

Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs formulation of inclusive, c ..

5 minutes ago
 Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway ..

Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway; Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

9 minutes ago
Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

9 minutes ago
 Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for e ..

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

11 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

11 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

16 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan