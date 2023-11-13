Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Health Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting focusing on health reforms here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting focusing on health reforms here on Monday.

During the meeting, the Secretary Health provided a comprehensive overview of initiatives aimed at enhancing emergency facilities. The meeting affirmed the principled decision to implement a Ventilator Management Information System, enabling the tracking of ventilators as required. The Punjab Information Technology Board's assistance will facilitate real-time identification of both in-use and available ventilators through a dedicated app, ensuring prompt allocation during high-demand situations in hospitals.

Furthermore, it was agreed to establish a linkage between DHQ Hospital Kasur and General Hospital Lahore. As part of the stroke management campaign, capacity building for 1122 rescuers will be a priority.

Dr. Qasim Bashir, Head of Neurology at Services Institute of Medical Sciences, presented a detailed plan on stroke management.

Minister Specialized Healthcare Dr. Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Secretary Planning and Development board, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, DG Rescue 1122, and others were present.

