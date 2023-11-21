Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress on Expressway Motorway Link Road

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the Punjab cabinet, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Flagship Project Expressway Motorway Link Road in Gujranwala on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the Punjab cabinet, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Flagship Project Expressway Motorway Link Road in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

During the visit, the CM personally assessed the ongoing construction activities at various sites, including the asphalt laying process, said a handout issued here.

Observing the progress on the under-construction two-way road connecting Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, the CM congratulated the diligent workers for their efforts.

A detailed briefing indicated that 65 percent of the project and nearly 100 percent of the earthwork for the 15.2 km long link road have been completed.

Expressing satisfaction with the initiation of road asphalt work, the CM commended the performance of the FWO (Frontier Works Organization) and the Gujranwala Commissioner 's team. Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to accelerate the project's pace while ensuring adherence to high construction standards.

He specifically instructed the construction of a protective wall on both sides of the carriageway instead of fencing.

Emphasising the adherence to the stipulated timeline, the CM envisioned substantial fuel savings upon the project's completion, reducing the travel time from Gujranwala to Lahore to a mere 45 minutes. The 15.2 km long two-way carpeted road is expected to enhance access to the motorway.

The briefing highlighted additional project features, including the construction of 6 bridges, 22 boxes, 23 pipe culverts, 5 animal crossings, and 5 subways from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu Interchange. Colonel Jamal of FWO provided a detailed progress report, with the Gujranwala commissioner and Communications and Works secretary addressing project-related concerns.

The event was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, deputy commissioner Gujranwala, and officers from the Frontier Works Organization.